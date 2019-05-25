Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
- - Susan passed away on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of John Polidan (Tracey), Peggy Carlton, and Julie Redinger (Todd). Dear sister of Kathy Ziegler (Bob), Pat Degrieck (Bob), Tim Traister, and Tom Traister (Corrine). Also survived by her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 25, 2019
