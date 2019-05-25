|
Susan Lenore Shea
Susan passed away on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of John Polidan (Tracey), Peggy Carlton, and Julie Redinger (Todd). Dear sister of Kathy Ziegler (Bob), Pat Degrieck (Bob), Tim Traister, and Tom Traister (Corrine). Also survived by her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am.
