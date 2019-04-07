Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Oratory
1828 Jay St.
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Oratory
1828 Jay St.
Detroit, MI
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:45 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Susan M. Lang

- - April 5, 2019. Daughter of Janet and the late Donald Lang. Sister of Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Christopher and Jonathan (Jane). Aunt of Daniel (Marie), Amanda and Samantha (Luan). Also survived by 4 great nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Janice Goral. Family will receive friends Sunday and Monday 2-7 p.m. with Rosary Monday at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Oratory, 1828 Jay St. (at Orleans), Detroit, MI 48207. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal White Chapel Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Memorial tributes to St. Joseph Oratory Historic Renewal.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
