|
|
Susan M. Lang
- - April 5, 2019. Daughter of Janet and the late Donald Lang. Sister of Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Christopher and Jonathan (Jane). Aunt of Daniel (Marie), Amanda and Samantha (Luan). Also survived by 4 great nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Janice Goral. Family will receive friends Sunday and Monday 2-7 p.m. with Rosary Monday at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Oratory, 1828 Jay St. (at Orleans), Detroit, MI 48207. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal White Chapel Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Memorial tributes to St. Joseph Oratory Historic Renewal.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019