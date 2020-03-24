Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Tomakowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Tomakowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Tomakowski Obituary
Susan M. Tomakowski

Novi - Susan M. Tomakowski of Novi passed away on March 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph for 62 years. Dearest mother of Susan (Jeff), Joseph D. (Diane), John (Judie), Daniel (Kathy), Judith, Colleen (Rob) and the late Nancy Brownell, and guardian of Jennifer Brownell. Susan was the daughter of immigrant parents, Daniel and Hannah Mullan from Northern Ireland. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She retired from the Detroit and Royal Oak Post Offices with 27 years of service.

Private services were held and interment took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

On line sympathy messages can be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now