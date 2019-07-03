|
Susan Marguerite Worden Ryan Deaner
- - Susan Marguerite Worden Ryan Deaner passed away early Saturday morning, June 29, 2019 in her home following a three-month illness.
Susan was born to Carolyn Lyon Worden and Frank Leroy Worden Jr. in Detroit in 1946, attended Dearborn Public Schools and graduated from Dearborn High School. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Michigan State University and an Educational Specialist Degree in Gifted Education from Wayne State University.
Susan began her career as a teacher in Livonia Public Schools. She was instrumental in the creation of the district's Academically Talented Program K-12 and served as the program's coordinator for many years. After her retirement in 2004, she became a consultant at Charyl Stockwell Academy District in Hartland where she oversaw the development of that district's Academically Gifted K-HS program. She was passionate about the importance and necessity of gifted education. Over her nearly 50-year career, she had a profound and lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children and their families, and the careers of the dozens of teachers she mentored.
Susan was a woman of grace, humor, style, joy, insight, love and high expectations. She believed that coloring outside the lines was the only way to live and seemed incapable of understanding the word "no." People and relationships were central to her life. Her circle of friends was huge and she embraced people of all ages. She had a way of engaging people in conversation that made them feel welcomed and valued. She loved to read, travel, eat at fine restaurants, participate in political action groups, walk, bike, garden, and spend time with friends and family, especially her beloved brother, nephew, niece and grandniece. She was generous with her time and resources, and believed that the best investments she could ever make were in people.
Susan was predeceased by her parents and husband Milton Deaner. She is survived by her brother Jim (Ann) Worden and her nephew Jeff Worden, niece Emily (Zac) Sitzberger and grandniece Saila Sitzberger. She will be sorely missed by scores of friends and generations of students and colleagues who each have their own story to tell about her.
In lieu of flowers, Susan's family requests that donations be made in her name to the Charyl Stockwell Academy District Education Foundation (csafund.org), a cause that she passionately championed.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019