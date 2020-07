Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Marie (Bezdziecki) Schreiber



Schreiber, Susan Marie (Bezdziecki), 63. Born March 18, 1957, died July 8, 2020.



Beloved wife of William G, Jr. Preceded in death by father Charles, mother Rose Marie (Valpredo), and son Anthony.



Survived by brothers Charles (Janet Kujowski), Gary, David, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, 3 grand and 2 great-grandchildren.









