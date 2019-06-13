Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Susan Papin Obituary
Susan Papin

Clinton Township - PAPIN, Susan Catherine "Sue" (nee: Lata). June 10, 2019. Age 58. Beloved wife of Michael. Proud and loving mother of Danielle and Alyssa Papin. Dear sister of Steven Lata (Kathryn), Amy Wilson (Walter) and Timothy Lata (Kelly). Predeceased by her loving parents Daniel and Elaine Lata (nee: Stachurski). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, inlaws and friends. Sue was a dedicated teacher who taught in Catholic schools in the Detroit area for more than 25 years. She was a talented artist who especially enjoyed painting with watercolors and loved to travel the U.S. with her husband in their RV. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm and Friday 2-8pm with a 7pm Scripture service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkay (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 11:30am until time of 12 noon Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church, 41300 Romeo Plank (at Canal Rd.), Clinton Township. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or the are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019
