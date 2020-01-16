|
Susan Plaskey
- - January 15, 2020, Age 62. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Alexandra, Harrison and Vincent. Loving daughter of Lucian and Dolores DiSalvo. Dear sister of Lucia Fields (Jim), Theresa Orr (Stevan), Joan Brannigan (Brian) and John DiSalvo (Janinne). Dear sister-in-law of Jim Plaskey (Melissa), Lori Hiltz (Ken), Lynn Bishop, and A.J. Plaskey (Heidi). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her long-time caregiver Keisha Jones. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help (Our Lady of Fatima), 13500 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Memorial tributes to www.teamsuzy.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020