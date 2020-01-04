|
Susan Schubering Flynn
- - Susan Flynn, ageless, passed away on December 26, 2019. Former resident of Manhattan, NY. She was a talented singer, dancer and actress, known on and off Broadway as a "triple threat." Loving mother of Madeline Elizabeth "Cat" Flynn (Jason Morris). Dear sister of Rebecca L. McNaughton (Jack), caring aunt of Sarah McNaughton, Grant McNaughton, and great aunt of Remington McNaughton. Daughter of the late George and Margaret Schubering. She will be missed by her furry companion's, Beau and Leo. Also survived by her former husband, Thomas A. Flynn and his siblings, Regina H. Flynn, Ann Marie Flynn, Mary Ellen Coffey (Joseph) and his nieces, Marielle, Caitlyn and Jillian Coffey. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-8pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13 & 14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial Service Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:30am at the First United Methodist Church, 320 W 7th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Visitation at church begins at 11am. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial tributes to Interlochen Center for the Arts or the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts or NYC Children's Theater.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020