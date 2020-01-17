Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Urban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Urban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Urban Obituary
Susan Urban

Milford - Passed from this life on January 1, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She was 65 years old. Susan was the dear sister of John Urban, cherished godmother of Catherine Way and preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bernice, and sisters Francesca and Ruthe. A resident of the greater Detroit community her entire life, she dedicated her 40-year career as a professional fundraiser for major non-profits in the Metro Detroit area, including Music Hall, DMC, New Detroit and the American Red Cross. Memorial Visitation will be held at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 19091 Northville Road on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Novi from 10 a.m., with a Memorial Service starting at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -