|
|
Susan Urban
Milford - Passed from this life on January 1, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She was 65 years old. Susan was the dear sister of John Urban, cherished godmother of Catherine Way and preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bernice, and sisters Francesca and Ruthe. A resident of the greater Detroit community her entire life, she dedicated her 40-year career as a professional fundraiser for major non-profits in the Metro Detroit area, including Music Hall, DMC, New Detroit and the American Red Cross. Memorial Visitation will be held at L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 19091 Northville Road on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Novi from 10 a.m., with a Memorial Service starting at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020