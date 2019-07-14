Resources
Susan Valerie Churchman

Susan Valerie Churchman Obituary
Cohoctah - Susan Valerie Churchman (Maiden N Ellsworth) Passed away July 2nd at U of M Hospital with her Family close by. Lately Residing in Cohoctah Mi on Antcliff. She was a Howell, Mi School Bus Driver for over 30 years. She Graduated Stevenson HS Livonia in 1970. She is survived by her Children, Brian and Corey and her Husband Fred.

In lieu of Flowers A donation to cure Pancreatic Cancer is appreciated.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
