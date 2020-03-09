Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Susan Weinstock

West Bloomfield - Susan Weinstock, 83, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 08 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Weinstock. Cherished mother of Michele Weston, Steven (Lisa) Weinstock, and Amy (Marc) Kay. Loving Grammy of Jordyn Kay, Meredith Kay, Nathan Weinstock, and Jeremy Weinstock. Sister of Nancy Coleman Dann. Sister-in-law of Paul and Shelley Rubenstein and the late Judith Rubenstein. Aunt of Lawrence (Suzanne) Dann and Michael Dann. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Sonya Coleman. Daughter-in-law of the late William and the late Sylvia "Bubbala" Weinstock. FUNERAL SERVICE 1:00 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
