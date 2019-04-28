Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirk in the Hills
1340 W. Long Lake Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Kirk in the Hills
1340 W. Long Lake Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Yuille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Yuille


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Yuille Obituary
Susan Yuille

Clarkston - Susan L. Yuille, age 74, of Clarkston, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born December 8, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan. Susan graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1963. As a former beauty queen, she won many pageants, including 1965 Miss Michigan USA. After attending MSU, Susan began a successful career as a commercial model and actress. Susan enjoyed dogs, interior design, gardening, rescuing birds, garage saling, dancing, and laughing. Her greatest passion was her family. She was an incredibly supportive wife to her husband Bruce for 46 years; loving mom to Doug (Carol) Quick, Brittney (Bora) Guven, Lauren (Jeff) Rogers, and Brianna Yuille; grandma to 6 grandchildren; and sister to Lisa Pill-Simon (Stew). A celebration of life will be held at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302, Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the PAAW (Pet Adoption Alternative of Warren) www.paawarren.org. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now