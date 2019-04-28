|
Susan Yuille
Clarkston - Susan L. Yuille, age 74, of Clarkston, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born December 8, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan. Susan graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1963. As a former beauty queen, she won many pageants, including 1965 Miss Michigan USA. After attending MSU, Susan began a successful career as a commercial model and actress. Susan enjoyed dogs, interior design, gardening, rescuing birds, garage saling, dancing, and laughing. Her greatest passion was her family. She was an incredibly supportive wife to her husband Bruce for 46 years; loving mom to Doug (Carol) Quick, Brittney (Bora) Guven, Lauren (Jeff) Rogers, and Brianna Yuille; grandma to 6 grandchildren; and sister to Lisa Pill-Simon (Stew). A celebration of life will be held at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302, Saturday, May 4 at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the PAAW (Pet Adoption Alternative of Warren) www.paawarren.org. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019