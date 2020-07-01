Suzanne Alice (Schram) Osmer- - Suzanne (Suzy) Osmer, of Beverly Hills, passed away peacefully June 29. Born January 2, 1945 in Saginaw, Suzy was a proud graduate of Michigan State, and an even prouder master's degree graduate of the University of Michigan. She retired as a guidance counsellor at Southfield Lathrup High School after a teaching career that spanned nearly 50 years (with time out to raise her three beloved daughters) in Saginaw, Roseville, Detroit and Southfield. Suzy was an adventurer, activist (founding class of the Detroit Chapter of NOW; ERA champion), art lover, Junior Leaguer, educator, coach, traveler, tennis player extraordinaire, friend maker and lover of any place with a live band and dance floor, as all who knew her will attest. Mourning her loss are husband of 49 years, James; daughters Elizabeth (Barry) Stutler of North Barrington, Illinois; Ellen (Craig) Aaron of Troy, Michigan; Kathleen (Jessica) Egan of Cumming, Georgia; and the grandchildren she loved so much: Isaac and Merril Stutler; Phoebe and Tate Aaron and Finley Egan. The family plans to hold an appropriate memorial gathering for Suzy at a future date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at