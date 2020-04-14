|
Suzanne C. Javid
- - Age 76, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away on April 11, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Beloved wife of Jason, to whom she was married for over 47 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Sara) Javid and Rebecca (Jim) Hardman. Proud grandmother to Iris Javid, Jack Hardman, Lydia Javid, Sam Hardman and Luke Hardman. Sister to Joan Greif and Jane (Roger) Baehr; and aunt to her dear niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020