Suzanne Helen (Kull) Hughes
Royal Oak - Suzanne Helen (Kull) Hughes (87) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Susie was born in Saginaw, Michigan on August 10, 1932. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, John (Jack) Forrest Hughes only a few months ago. She leaves behind her children and their spouses, John C. and Andrea Hughes, Carolyn and Robert Richards, Robert and Jennifer Hughes, Sarah and Robert Ek, Paula and Peter Peltier; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Suzanne was well loved by many and is greatly missed. We know she rests in the hands of God and is at peace.
A memorial service will be held in Royal Oak at a later date this summer.
To read more about Suzanne's life or to leave your own memory, visit www.kinsey-garrett.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020