Suzanne Howell
1933 - 2020
Grosse Pointe Woods - Suzanne Howell (Hickey) died peacefully on September 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Chicago, IL, October 2, 1933, to the late Matthew J. and Naomi Hickey and was the dearest sister of the late John (Jaye), Matthew III, Thomas (Catherine), Jerome (Denise), and Naomi Hickey. Sue was a graduate of Woodlands Academy and Manhattanville College. She furthered her education at the University of Windsor with a Master's in Religious Studies. She is the beloved mother of 4; Sheila (Robert) Crandall, Walter III (Christine), Sally Fitzpatrick (Henry Dunn), and Matthew (Julie Wagner), the late son-in-law Martin Fitzpatrick. Loving Grandma "Sue" to William (Michelle) Crandall, Robert (Stefanie) Crandall Jr., J. Brady Howell, Sara (Michael) Fanger, Ian Howell, Suzanne (Charles) Russell, Katherine Fitzpatrick, and Cameron and Eric Howell. The best great grandmother "G.G." to 4 boys. She was very active and was an avid tennis player and in later years played a lot of golf. She enjoyed years of Bridge. She was a member of the Country Club of Detroit, Jr. League of Detroit, Art to the Schools, St. Paul Altar Society, and Children of Mary. A private Funeral Mass is being held and a celebration of her life will take place in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Educational Trust Fund, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 and to Misericordia Home, Heart of Mercy Center, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
