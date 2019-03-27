Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Suzanne Harding
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Suzanne R. Harding


Suzanne R. Harding

- - Suzanne R. Harding, 88, passed away on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother of the late Bill (Bobi) and Donna (Ray) Eckert. Proud grandmother "nina" of Jennifer, Jacqueline, Tonesa, Douglas, Christopher, and Daniel and great-grandmother of ten. Dearest sister of Maureen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Suzanne is predeceased by her five siblings. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Angels of Hope, http://www.angelsofhope.org/. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. In state Friday from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019
