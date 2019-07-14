Services
St Malachy Church
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Zavis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Zavis


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Zavis Obituary
Suzanne Zavis

Harper Woods - Suzanne Karen Zavis, age 71, of Harper Woods, MI, formerly of Warren, MI and San Francisco, California, died July 5, 2019. Suzanne was born on January 28, 1948 in Detroit, MI. She attended Oakland University in Rochester, MI. Some of her interests included reading, fashion, flowers, dining out, and celebrating Polish holiday traditions. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family.

Our beloved sister is survived by Beverly (Thomas, deceased), Geraldine (Craig) Searight and Lori (Phil) Dennett. Dear aunt of Peter Dennett, Kimberly (Paul) Wells, Jeanne Wallace and Sandy Dennett. Great aunt of Joshua and Clayton Wells.

She was preceded in death by parents Stanley and Angela (Drabik) Zavis and brother Raymond Zavis. Funeral arrangements were done by Generations in Farmington Hills. A memorial will be held 10:30 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m. mass Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.