Suzanne Zavis
Harper Woods - Suzanne Karen Zavis, age 71, of Harper Woods, MI, formerly of Warren, MI and San Francisco, California, died July 5, 2019. Suzanne was born on January 28, 1948 in Detroit, MI. She attended Oakland University in Rochester, MI. Some of her interests included reading, fashion, flowers, dining out, and celebrating Polish holiday traditions. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family.
Our beloved sister is survived by Beverly (Thomas, deceased), Geraldine (Craig) Searight and Lori (Phil) Dennett. Dear aunt of Peter Dennett, Kimberly (Paul) Wells, Jeanne Wallace and Sandy Dennett. Great aunt of Joshua and Clayton Wells.
She was preceded in death by parents Stanley and Angela (Drabik) Zavis and brother Raymond Zavis. Funeral arrangements were done by Generations in Farmington Hills. A memorial will be held 10:30 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m. mass Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019