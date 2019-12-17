Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzy Darmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzy Darmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzy Darmon Obituary
Suzy Darmon

West Bloomfield - Suzy Darmon, 90, of West Bloomfield, died after sunset on 16 December 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years of the late William Darmon. Cherished mother of Paul (Cheryl) Darmon and Lynn Darmon (the late Andy Mesrobian). Loving grandmother of Daniel Levitin, Alexandra Levitin, Zachary Darmon, Mollie Darmon and Samantha Darmon. Dear sister of Elaine Bellhsen, Guy Mimouni, Gerard Mimouni, the late Lucian Mimouni, the late Jacques Mimouni, the late Georgette Hayoun and the late Paul Mimouni. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -