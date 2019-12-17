|
|
Suzy Darmon
West Bloomfield - Suzy Darmon, 90, of West Bloomfield, died after sunset on 16 December 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years of the late William Darmon. Cherished mother of Paul (Cheryl) Darmon and Lynn Darmon (the late Andy Mesrobian). Loving grandmother of Daniel Levitin, Alexandra Levitin, Zachary Darmon, Mollie Darmon and Samantha Darmon. Dear sister of Elaine Bellhsen, Guy Mimouni, Gerard Mimouni, the late Lucian Mimouni, the late Jacques Mimouni, the late Georgette Hayoun and the late Paul Mimouni. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019