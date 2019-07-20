|
|
Sybil Vincent
- - February 1, 1958 to May 18, 2019
Sybil was always in show business. At about 4 years old, she started taking dance lessons and appeared in many recitals and concerts around the state of Michigan. Then, when she was 15 years old, she was at a party with members of her dance troupe. Then, Sybil started to sing along with a record. Nobody could even begin to believe the perfection they were listening to.
With special approval, Sybil got permission to sing at night clubs and concerts only if her mother escorted her. Sybil became known around the tri-county area.
One band "Hi Rise", was at the top of the list for notoriety and perfection. When Sybil joined, she was instrumental in helping "Hi Rise" move to an even higher power of popularity.
After 2 auto accidents, Sybil was forced to exit the business due to ongoing health problems.
God has her now. She is at peace.
Sybil is survived by her sister and family. Sybil's sister also is extraordinarily outstanding with her own display of dance talent.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 20, 2019