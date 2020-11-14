Sylvia L. "Skippy" LaBuda
Hamtramck - November 13, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Dearest mother of Andrea (Michael) Goga and Paula LaBuda-Babiasz. Loving grandma of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Friends and family will gather Thursday 11 a.m. at the funeral home for a 12 p.m. service. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery in Croswell, MI. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com