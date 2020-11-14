1/1
Sylvia L. "Skippy" LaBuda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia L. "Skippy" LaBuda

Hamtramck - November 13, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Dearest mother of Andrea (Michael) Goga and Paula LaBuda-Babiasz. Loving grandma of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Friends and family will gather Thursday 11 a.m. at the funeral home for a 12 p.m. service. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery in Croswell, MI. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
12:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved