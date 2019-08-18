Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Olada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia R. Olada


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia R. Olada Obituary
Sylvia R. Olada

Dearborn Heights - age 81, August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfons Olada. Loving mother of Sandra (Dennis) Aulbrook and Robert (Alegria) Olada. Dear grandmother of Manuel, Ciara, Savina and Anthony. Cherished sister of Richard (Sherry) Hernandez, Fidel (the late Linda) Hernandez, Raymond (Sonnie) Hernandez and John Hernandez. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with a 6:30pm Scripture at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Tuesday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to Church. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now