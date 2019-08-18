|
Sylvia R. Olada
Dearborn Heights - age 81, August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfons Olada. Loving mother of Sandra (Dennis) Aulbrook and Robert (Alegria) Olada. Dear grandmother of Manuel, Ciara, Savina and Anthony. Cherished sister of Richard (Sherry) Hernandez, Fidel (the late Linda) Hernandez, Raymond (Sonnie) Hernandez and John Hernandez. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with a 6:30pm Scripture at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Tuesday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to Church. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019