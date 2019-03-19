|
Sylvia Roth
West Bloomfield - ROTH, SYLVIA Beloved wife of the late Jack Roth. Dear mother of Gary (Terrie) Roth, Susan (Dr. Terry) Weingarden and Linda Roth. Dearest daughter of the late Julius and Rose Brass. Loving grandmother of Julie Dubin, Kevin (Shelly) Weingarden, Briana Roth, Jesse Roth, Cory Roth and Dylan Roth. Adoring great-grandmother of Joshua, Samantha, and Ariana Dubin, Brandon, Zachary and Avery Weingarden and Noah Roth. Devoted sister of the late Judy (the late Albert) Dresner and Sonny (the late Barbara) Brass. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Carol (Jerry) Berhorst, Terry (John Leibengudt) Brass and the late Richard Dresner and David Brass. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019