Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Roth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Roth Obituary
Sylvia Roth

West Bloomfield - ROTH, SYLVIA Beloved wife of the late Jack Roth. Dear mother of Gary (Terrie) Roth, Susan (Dr. Terry) Weingarden and Linda Roth. Dearest daughter of the late Julius and Rose Brass. Loving grandmother of Julie Dubin, Kevin (Shelly) Weingarden, Briana Roth, Jesse Roth, Cory Roth and Dylan Roth. Adoring great-grandmother of Joshua, Samantha, and Ariana Dubin, Brandon, Zachary and Avery Weingarden and Noah Roth. Devoted sister of the late Judy (the late Albert) Dresner and Sonny (the late Barbara) Brass. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Carol (Jerry) Berhorst, Terry (John Leibengudt) Brass and the late Richard Dresner and David Brass. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now