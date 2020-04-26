|
|
Dr. Sylvia Vukmirovich
Dr. Sylvia Vukmirovich passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Daniel (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Anna and Sophie. Dearest daughter of the late Dusan and Tena Shuput. Dear sister of the late Betty Bialy. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Dr. Sylvia served many years at Schoolcraft College as a guidance counselor as well as service in Zonta International. In honor of Dr. Sylvia Vukmirovich memorial contributions may be made to St. Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Church. Private services will be held Thursday, April 30th. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020