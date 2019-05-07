Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Szatkowski Linda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Szatkowski Linda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Szatkowski Linda Obituary
Szatkowski Linda

Macomb - Passed Suddenly on May 5, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Ken for 44 incredible years. Devoted and loving mother of Charles (Katharina) and Jillian (Cindy). Proud and adored grandmother of Sylvia and Benedict. Proud step-grandmother of Lindsay and Logan. Dear sister of David (Tina), Arthur and Doreen. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Thursday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Isidore Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (NW corner of Romeo Plank). Memorial contributions are appreciated to an organization very near and dear to Linda: All About Animals Rescue (23451 Pinewood Street Warren, MI. 48091). Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now