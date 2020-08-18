1/1
Tadeusz "Tek" Kowcun
Tadeusz "Tek" Kowcun

Tadeusz "Tek" Kowcun, age 75, passed away August 17, 2020. Tek was the loving companion for 28 years of Deanna G. Kostinko; father of Tom Kowcun; grandfather of Jon; and brother-in-law of Marvin (Teresa) Przeworski. Visitation Friday, August 21, 3 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan, Warren. Instate Saturday, August 22, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Justin Catholic Church, 1600 E. Evelyn, Hazel Park. Masks are mandatory at all services. Donations in Tek's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
AUG
22
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Justin Catholic Church
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Justin Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
