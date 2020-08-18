Tadeusz "Tek" Kowcun
Tadeusz "Tek" Kowcun, age 75, passed away August 17, 2020. Tek was the loving companion for 28 years of Deanna G. Kostinko; father of Tom Kowcun; grandfather of Jon; and brother-in-law of Marvin (Teresa) Przeworski. Visitation Friday, August 21, 3 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan, Warren. Instate Saturday, August 22, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Justin Catholic Church, 1600 E. Evelyn, Hazel Park. Masks are mandatory at all services. Donations in Tek's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com
