Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Takouhi Kazarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Takouhi Kazarian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Takouhi Kazarian Obituary
Takouhi Kazarian

- - Takouhi passed away on May 8 with her family by her side.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loving sister of Garabed Tadian and Dr. Vartkes (Patricia) Tadian. She was a cherished aunt and great-aunt. Takouhi will also be missed by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield until her 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

Her family requests in lieu of flower memorial donations to ARS Educational Fund.

To send a loving message, please visit Takouhi's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now