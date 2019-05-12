|
Takouhi Kazarian
- - Takouhi passed away on May 8 with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of the late John. Loving sister of Garabed Tadian and Dr. Vartkes (Patricia) Tadian. She was a cherished aunt and great-aunt. Takouhi will also be missed by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield until her 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.
Her family requests in lieu of flower memorial donations to ARS Educational Fund.
To send a loving message, please visit Takouhi's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019