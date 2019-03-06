Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - Beloved husband of the late Barbara Alpert. Dear father of Bob (Catrina) Alpert, Steven Alpert, Neal Alpert and Michele (Chris) Thayer. Loving grandfather of Robert (Daniela) McCall, Adam Alpert, Rachel Thayer, Brittnee Thayer and Branden Thayer. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES, THURSDAY 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019
