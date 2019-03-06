|
Ted Alpert
- - Beloved husband of the late Barbara Alpert. Dear father of Bob (Catrina) Alpert, Steven Alpert, Neal Alpert and Michele (Chris) Thayer. Loving grandfather of Robert (Daniela) McCall, Adam Alpert, Rachel Thayer, Brittnee Thayer and Branden Thayer. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES, THURSDAY 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019