Ted J. Dul
- - Beloved husband of Virginia for 69 years. Loving father of Barb, Patty (Rocky), Janice (Lenny), Cindy (Denny), Carrie (David) and the late Judy. Also survived by son in law Steve (Mandy). Dearest grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 17. Ted was a proud Marine Corp. WWII Veteran.
Visitation Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1-8 pm with a Vigil service at 7 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home. 37000 Six Mile Rd. Livonia. Funeral Monday May 20, 2019, in state at 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10 am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd. in Livonia. Ted will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019