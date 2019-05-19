Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Vigil
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Lying in State
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
Ted J. Dul Obituary
Ted J. Dul

- - Beloved husband of Virginia for 69 years. Loving father of Barb, Patty (Rocky), Janice (Lenny), Cindy (Denny), Carrie (David) and the late Judy. Also survived by son in law Steve (Mandy). Dearest grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 17. Ted was a proud Marine Corp. WWII Veteran.

Visitation Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1-8 pm with a Vigil service at 7 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home. 37000 Six Mile Rd. Livonia. Funeral Monday May 20, 2019, in state at 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10 am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd. in Livonia. Ted will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
