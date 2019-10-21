|
Ted Jacob
Washington - Ted Jacob, of Washington, Michigan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully, with all of his family by his side, at Daisy Hill, on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Ted will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty (60) years, Carol; his children, Ted Jacob, III (Monica), Amy Paul, Barney Jacob (Linda), Molly Angel (Doug), and Phoebe Moore; his sixteen (16) grandchildren, eleven (11) great-grandchildren, and sister, Karen Franseen (Len).
Ted was born on December 27th, 1938 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to Theodore and Margaret Jacob. He received his business degree from Purdue University where he played football for the Boilermakers from 1958-1962. On August 15, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Caroline (Carol) Fraser Bayless. Their steadfast love brought out the best in one another and those who loved them.
Ted was a visionary entrepreneur and relentless seeker of high adventure. His personal and professional pursuits took him around the world. However, his greatest accomplishments were always close to home, raising and supporting his family. Not only was Ted a superior athlete, he was a proponent of his faith, humble philanthropist, and avid outdoorsman. Ted walked many mountains worldwide and knew every fish in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and Torch Lake. He never left a petoskey, morel, or conch shell unturned. Evidence of his community leadership and charity work is displayed in such places as South Wales, where he loved supporting the Bleanovan Male Voice Choir and their Rugby Club. He remained a connected Boilermaker and formerly worked as an adjunct professor at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue.
Ted will be fondly remembered by many for his (mean) games of cribbage, euchre, bridge, tennis, and croquet, most of which were accompanied by a vintage cabernet and a fine cigar. He passionately encouraged his children to lead in 4-H, in sports, and in their academic and personal pursuits. He had a sharp wit until the end. He was a successful self-made businessman, a rare idealist, a treasured father, and devoted husband.
Visitation for Ted will be held at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, Michigan, on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 3-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church of Washington, Michigan on Thursday, October 24th, at 2:00 p.m. with a short visitation beginning at noon. Burial service to immediately follow. Please sign his online guestbook and/or make donations by going to www.pixleyfuneralhome.com.
