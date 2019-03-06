|
|
Ted Lindsay
- - Ted passed away March 4, 2019, age 93, surrounded by the love of his family. Longtime Detroit Red Wing and Hall of Famer. Cofounder of Lindsay & Pavelich Manufacturing Company. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Dear father of Blake, Lynn LaPaugh (Lew), Meredith Berman and step-daughter Leslie Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Justin LaPaugh (Lisa Kepler), Lindsay LaPaugh, Matt Berman, Candice Berman, Alyssa Reyers (Josh) and Celeste Richardson (Dion Ross). Great-grandfather of Luca LaPaugh, Norah LaPaugh and Cassie Ross. Visitation for family and close friends Thursday from 2-7pm, with a Scripture Service at 7pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. Public visitation will be held Friday from 9:07am-7:07pm at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Funeral Mass for family and close friends Saturday, 10am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester. Visitation at church begins at 9am. Memorial tributes to the Ted Lindsay Foundation, 1819 E. Big Beaver Rd., Troy, MI 48083.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019