1929 - 2019
Pembroke Pines, FL - Feb. 27, 1929 - Sept. 3, 2019

Dear husband of 66 years to Irene. Father of Debbie Hansen (Bob) and Karen Moceri. Grandfather of Evan Hansen (Susannah), Neil Hansen (Danielle), and the late Darren Mattei. Great-grandfather of Aldous and Katie. Brother of Robert (Jane) Lenart, Stella (Pat) Casey, and the late Ben Lenart and Steve Lenart (Marilyn).

Veteran. Machinist. Small business owner. When he wasn't building houses, Teddy was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time boating, whether on the Great Lakes or the Florida coast. He and Irene enjoyed a long retirement, visiting all 50 states and 10 Canadian Provinces.

Rest in peace, dad.

Na zdrowie.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
