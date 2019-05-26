Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Avon Cemetery
Rochester , MI
View Map
Rochester - Telton Rodney Rogg died May 13, 2019, in Rochester, MI after a short battle with kidney cancer at the age of 87. Survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Jo Rogg; sons Jeffrey Rogg; Brian (Erin) Rogg; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Ward, two nephews and three nieces; son of the late Telton and the late Mabel Rogg. Mr. Rogg was a proud Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1954; he later earned a Master's Degree at the University of Michigan. After serving his country in the United States Army, he married Mary Jo in 1956. Mr. Rogg began a long teaching career at the Rochester Community Schools in 1956. Mr. Rogg was also a seasonal Naturalist at Stoney Creek Metropark, from when it opened in 1964 until his retirement over 40 years later, was an accomplished woodworker who made furniture and clocks and a dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Rochester. Graveside Memorial Service Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Avon Cemetery in Rochester at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation, or the Rochester Community Schools Foundation. Arrangements in the care of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
