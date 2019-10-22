|
Teresa Diane Stayer
- - October 20, 2019, Age 58. Beloved wife of Daniel for 30 years. Dear mother of Davida, Lauren, Charlie and Luke Stayer. Family will receive friends Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 2-8 p.m. with Scripture Service on Friday at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019