Sterling Heights - deCaussin, Terrance "Terry" M. Age 75 February 15, 2019. Dear and loving husband of Barbara his high school sweetheart. They were married for 52 precious years. He is the father to his caring sons Todd & Scott and loving grandpa to his darling granddaughter, Brianna Grace. Terry was a Detroit Police Officer Motorman, a job he loved and when he retired he became a security officer at St. John Hospital. Terry and Barb spent their retirement traveling to all 50 states. He died after losing his 7 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He will be missed by his friends and family who always said he had a strong moral compass. He was a drill instructor in the Army, a manager in the Cannon Baseball League, a firearms instructor for security officers and a lover of Harley motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and was called "the king of one-liners." He is also survived by his brothers Robert(Josie), David & Michael(Susan). Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Monday Instate 10:30am at St. Blase Church 12151 15 Mile Rd. (btw. Schoenherr & Dodge Park) until time of Mass at 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019