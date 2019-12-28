|
|
Terrance E. Brown
Terrance E. Brown, age 83, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his youngest daughter's home in Columbus, Ohio where he resided following a battle of cancer. He was born on December 8, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to the late Elliott F. Brown & Marie A. Riberdy. Terrance is survived by his brother, David Brown; sister, Mary "Fran" Ecker; three children, Pamela Brown, Michael (Mitzi) Brown and Lisa (John Scheiblich) Helldoerfer; and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Brown. Terrance is retired from Chrysler after 25 years as a UAW truck driver. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Terrance was also an avid Harley rider & cook. He was loved and will be missed. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave his family an online condolence.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019