Terrance J. Odom, 77, and beloved husband of Katherine for 29 yrs and the late Elaine, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Loving father of Jason Odom, Christy Parker (Jamie) and Carin Rafalski (Derek). Proud Papa of Emma Parker, Abigail Parker, and Conor Rafalski. Twin brother of Gerald Odom and brother of Randall Odom (Jackie). Services will be held privately. A public celebration of Terry's life will be announced at a later date.