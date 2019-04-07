|
Terrance John "Terry" McManus
- - passed away at age 91 on March 31, 2019. He was born April 10, 1927 in Detroit Michigan, son of Arthur and Catherine (nee Farmer) McManus. Preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Annie McManus (nee Juroff), brother Peter Arthur and sister Patricia Ann McManus. He is a former resident of Farmington Hills and Brighton, MI, Vero Beach and Trinity, FL. Terry was a Navy veteran, WWII Pacific Theater. He was employed by Detroit Edison Co. (now DTE) 42 years. He served as an auxiliary policeman and fireman for Farmington Township, and was elected constable for Oakland County, MI. He married Charlotte on September 29, 1956 at Duns Scotus College Chapel, Southfield MI. He is survived by daughter Suzanne (Marvin) Natzke, son Christopher John McManus, grandson Timothy Austen Natzke, brother-in-law Cyril Juroff Jr., and several nieces and nephews. Private burial per his wishes at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019