Terrence P. Milne
Terrence P. Milne

Age 66- June 30, 2020- Beloved husband of Sandra. Dear father of Scott Patrick (Rebecca), James Patrick Sr. (Alex), and Brett Milne. Devoted grandfather of Peyton, Tyler, Haley, Matthew, Tristan, McKenna, and James Patrick Jr., and the late Riley. Loving brother of Barbara Lloyd, Patricia (Don) Secen, Sharon (Todd) Hay, Randy (Lanette), and the late Tim, Gerry and James "Jim" Milne. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation for Terrence will be held on Monday, July 6th 2-9pm with 7:30 pm scripture service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
6
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
