Terrence P. Milne
Age 66- June 30, 2020- Beloved husband of Sandra. Dear father of Scott Patrick (Rebecca), James Patrick Sr. (Alex), and Brett Milne. Devoted grandfather of Peyton, Tyler, Haley, Matthew, Tristan, McKenna, and James Patrick Jr., and the late Riley. Loving brother of Barbara Lloyd, Patricia (Don) Secen, Sharon (Todd) Hay, Randy (Lanette), and the late Tim, Gerry and James "Jim" Milne. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation for Terrence will be held on Monday, July 6th 2-9pm with 7:30 pm scripture service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com