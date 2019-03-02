|
Terrill S. "Terry" Horn
Davison - HORN, Terrill S. "Terry" - age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home in Davison, Michigan. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Terry's Life will be held 12 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Captain's Club at Woodfield in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The family will receive visitors between 10 AM-3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's name to Premier Hospice or Goodrich Country Club.
He was born on February 5, 1952 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, son of Eugene and Mary (Holtz) Horn. Terry began his career as a journeyman machinist for the Detroit Free Press on August 7, 1973. Through his consistent hard work and commitment, Terry was promoted to foreman, followed by assistant superintendent, superintendent, and then Manager of the Riverfront Machine Shop. In 1999, he was again promoted to Technical Director for the Detroit Newspapers. After 39 years of dedication, Terry retired as Senior Technical Director for the Detroit Newspapers on November 2, 2012. Terry lived his life as a devoted husband and a loving father. His talents as a craftsman and his passion for projects meant he could fix just about anything. Terry enjoyed many years of hunting and golfing with his friends and family. He shared many wonderful and cherished memories with his granddaughters and was surrounded by many beautiful friends and family whom he loved and cared for deeply.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Doreen; two children, Kelly Carson and Ken (Jena) Horn; two granddaughters, Becky and Emily Carson; mother, Mary Lou Horn; brother, Dan (Carolyn) Horn; two sisters, Colleen (Robert) Easterbrook and Tina (Steven) Kovalcik; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019