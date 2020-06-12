Terry I. Carl
Terry I. Carl

Wixom - Terry I. Carl, age 67. Terry was born November 27, 1952 in Pontiac to Wesley and Irene (nee:Mahon) and was a lifelong resident of Wixom.

Mrs Carl is the loving wife of James. Beloved mother of Lucas (Laura) Carl, grandmother of Wesley and Evelyn.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
