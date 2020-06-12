Terry I. Carl
Wixom - Terry I. Carl, age 67. Terry was born November 27, 1952 in Pontiac to Wesley and Irene (nee:Mahon) and was a lifelong resident of Wixom.
Mrs Carl is the loving wife of James. Beloved mother of Lucas (Laura) Carl, grandmother of Wesley and Evelyn.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
Wixom - Terry I. Carl, age 67. Terry was born November 27, 1952 in Pontiac to Wesley and Irene (nee:Mahon) and was a lifelong resident of Wixom.
Mrs Carl is the loving wife of James. Beloved mother of Lucas (Laura) Carl, grandmother of Wesley and Evelyn.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.