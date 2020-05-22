|
Terry Jay Rebert
Reverend Terry Jay Rebert passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Lake Orion, Michigan after a long illness. Terry was born on August 4, 1952 to Norman and Marie Rebert in Detroit, Michigan. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Gail, stepchildren Chris (Nancy) and Elizabeth, grandson, Brayden, sister Linda Brucker (Eric) and brother Larry Rebert (Mary). He leaves behind his much loved nieces Holly, April, Kerrie, Ashley and nephew Kyle.
Terry grew up working with his family in Rebert's Bakery in southwest Detroit. He attended high school and graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska. He continued his education at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri earning a Masters of Divinity as well as St. Louis University earning his Masters of Social Work.
Terry was employed with Lutheran Social Services and served as pastor of Redford Lutheran Church, Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Faith Church, Peace Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church.
Terry was a captain in the US Army and served as a Chaplain. He was called up to serve in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Terry was a member of the American Legion. He served on the board of the American Red Cross Michigan Region. Terry served at Lutheran City Ministries and made a mission trip to Russia. He was also a certified drug and alcohol counselor. Terry was the author of several devotional booklets.
Terry's favorite pastime was watching baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. He loved walking his dogs and taking them for rides in his car. He enjoyed reading history and traveling and spending time with his family, friends and members of his congregation. He will be remembered as someone who was kind, creative and loved meeting new people.
A memorial service in his remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Michigan.
