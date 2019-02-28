|
Terry Lee Chase
Garden City - Passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Jayne. Loving father of Christopher Chase and David (Mary) Finkle. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Cameron, and Tyler Chase and Michael Finkle and proud great-grandfather of 2. Visitation will be at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. with a Funeral Service on Saturday at 11:00 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019