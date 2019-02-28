Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Garden City - Passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Jayne. Loving father of Christopher Chase and David (Mary) Finkle. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Cameron, and Tyler Chase and Michael Finkle and proud great-grandfather of 2. Visitation will be at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. with a Funeral Service on Saturday at 11:00 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
