O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Valentine Church
14841 Beech Daly
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St Valentine Church
14841 Beech Daly
View Map
Terry McParlane Obituary
Terry McParlane

- - Terry McParlane Age 62, July 6, 2019.

Dear husband of Patti for 31 years Beloved father of Shea and Devin. Son of the late Michael and Jo'an. Son in law of Eileen and the late Edward G. Murphy. Brother of Michael (Pam), Chris(Paula), Patsy An Grace (Harvey Bottleson), Pete (Millie), Colleen (Mike) Ellison, Mona (Charlie) Mason, Tim (Ako) and Matt (Mary)

Brother in law of Mary Murphy, Gerald (the late Genni), Anne (Dennis) Renaud, Pat (Karen), Mike (Sandy), Bridget (Dave) Carbott, Jim (Debbie), Lisbeth and the late John Murphy. Uncle to 30 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.

Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Friday 2-8pm. Scripture service Friday 6:30pm followed with personal reflections. In state at St Valentine Church 14841 Beech Daly Saturday from 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

Donations in memory of Terry can be made to ALS of Michigan or Augie's Quest.

On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
