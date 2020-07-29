Terry Michael Kupovitz



Ellsworth - formerly of Allen Park, died July 27, 2020, at home in Ellsworth



Born February 21, 1947, in Wyandotte. Graduated from St. Frances Cabrini High School in Allen Park, Northern Michigan University in Marquette and received his master's degree from the University of Southern California.



Married Carol Gillespie on June 8, 1973, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Allen Park, Michigan.



Served as Chief Warrant Officer in the United State Army 1966 to 1970 and Captain in the United States Navy 1974 to 2001.



Survived by wife, Carol Kupovits; 3 children, Robert Kupovits, Beth (Jerry) Page, and Sarah (Ryan) Kupovits; 2 grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.



Due to Covid-19, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store