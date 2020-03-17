|
|
Thaddeus J. Cieslak
Harbor Beach - March 14. Age 85. Beloved husband of Barbara for 59 incredible years. Loving brother in law of Stanley (Sally) and Claudia (Dennis). Fun and adored uncle of Adrian, Raymond, Paul, Dawn, Donna, Kandi (Dan), Chris (Jenny), and April (Scott). He was predeceased by his 7 siblings. Visitation Thursday from 11am until time of 12:30pm Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020