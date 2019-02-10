|
|
The Honorable John David Dingell
Dearborn - The Honorable John David Dingell, age 92, February 7, 2019.
Devoted and beloved husband of Debbie. Dearest father of John Dingell, The Honorable Christopher (Cindy) Dingell, Jennifer Dingell and the late Jeanne Dingell. Loving Grandfather of, Gabrielle Dingell, Robin Dingell and Romy Lagodka. Dear brother of James Dingell, Jule Walowac and the late Grace Dingell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Public Visitation Monday 11:00am-8:00pm at City of Dearborn Ford Community and Performing Arts Center 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00am at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn Michigan 48124. Burial Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Wildlife Refuge Alliance, 9311 Groh Road, Grosse Ile, Michigan 48138. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019