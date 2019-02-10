Services
Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
City of Dearborn Ford Community and Performing Arts Center
15801 Michigan Avenue
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 North Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for The Dingell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Honorable John David Dingell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

The Honorable John David Dingell Obituary
The Honorable John David Dingell

Dearborn - The Honorable John David Dingell, age 92, February 7, 2019.

Devoted and beloved husband of Debbie. Dearest father of John Dingell, The Honorable Christopher (Cindy) Dingell, Jennifer Dingell and the late Jeanne Dingell. Loving Grandfather of, Gabrielle Dingell, Robin Dingell and Romy Lagodka. Dear brother of James Dingell, Jule Walowac and the late Grace Dingell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Public Visitation Monday 11:00am-8:00pm at City of Dearborn Ford Community and Performing Arts Center 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00am at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn Michigan 48124. Burial Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Wildlife Refuge Alliance, 9311 Groh Road, Grosse Ile, Michigan 48138. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
