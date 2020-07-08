1/1
Thebert Alan Wilbert P.e.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thebert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thebert Alan Wilbert, P.E.

Rochester Hills - Thebert Alan Wilbert, P.E., age 84 of Rochester Hills, passed away July 4, 2020. Loving husband of Elizabeth Ann Thebert, dear father of Timothy Thebert and William (Jamie Crump) Thebert. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Chris) Clarke. Great grandfather of Claire, Declan, and Liam Clarke. Alan graduated from Cass Tech High School and GMI (Kettering). He was a Professional Engineer. Funeral Mass, Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Inurnment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Alan's name may be made to the Alan Thebert Scholarship Endowment at Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) in Flint, MI. Online guest book at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved