Thebert Alan Wilbert, P.E.
Rochester Hills - Thebert Alan Wilbert, P.E., age 84 of Rochester Hills, passed away July 4, 2020. Loving husband of Elizabeth Ann Thebert, dear father of Timothy Thebert and William (Jamie Crump) Thebert. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Chris) Clarke. Great grandfather of Claire, Declan, and Liam Clarke. Alan graduated from Cass Tech High School and GMI (Kettering). He was a Professional Engineer. Funeral Mass, Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Inurnment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Alan's name may be made to the Alan Thebert Scholarship Endowment at Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) in Flint, MI. Online guest book at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com