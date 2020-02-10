|
Thekla Adlhoch Abels
Thekla Adlhoch Abels loving wife of the late Henry, died peacefully on January 30, 2020. Sister of Bill Adlhoch (Maggie), Aunt of Bill and Scott. Also survived by Henry's sons Peter and Fred. Great aunt of Lindsay, Sam and Andrew. Thekla had degrees from both the University of Detroit and the University of Michigan. She taught for many years in the Grosse Pointe school system. The family is grateful to the staff of American House Grosse Pointe and especially to caregivers Jacqueline Kilcline and Virginia Moran. Visitation takes place at 11:30 am Monday, February 17 followed by a memorial mass at 12 noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms. Contributions may be sent in Thekla's memory to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Share a memory at Verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020