Thelma DeBiasi
Westland - Thelma "Tommie" DeBiasi, age 89, of Westland, MI, passed away peacefully on 4/29/19.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Connie R. DeBiasi. Tommie is survived by her children, Sandie (Dr. Richard) Scott, Ronald (Cindi) DeBiasi, and David (Cindy) DeBiasi, along with a multitude of loving grand-children and great grand-children.
A memorial gathering will take place Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 5:30 pm at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019